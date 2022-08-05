Gardaí seize drugs worth €90,500 after man dashes from car 

Gardaí in Co Wicklow have seized €90,500 worth of drugs and arrested a man after searching a vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning.
They were on patrol when they were leaving a housing estate and spotted a man running from a car.
Gardaí stopped the man, aged 22, and searched his car, discovering cannabis and cocaine.
The man was arrested and taken to Bray Garda station where he is being detained. All of the seized drugs have been sent for further analysis.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.