Gardaí seize drugs worth €90,500 after man dashes from car 

Gardaí were on patrol when they were leaving a housing estate and spotted a man running from his car
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Bray after cannabis and cocaine were seized.

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 12:41
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí in Co Wicklow have seized €90,500 worth of drugs and arrested a man after searching a vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning. 

They were on patrol when they were leaving a housing estate and spotted a man running from a car. 

Gardaí stopped the man, aged 22, and searched his car, discovering cannabis and cocaine. 

The man was arrested and taken to Bray Garda station where he is being detained. All of the seized drugs have been sent for further analysis. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. 

'A very high-risk drug' - Warning over ketamine as its popularity rockets among young people

Place: WicklowOrganisation: GardaíOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
