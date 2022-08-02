Over 50 injuries recorded around garda use of force in June

The use of force by gardaí increased in June, with 32 civilians and 21 gardaí being injured in such incidents.

That is according to figures contained in the latest report to the Policing Authority from the Garda commissioner Drew Harris.

The report was provided to the Policing Authority in recent days and is the most up to date monthly report provided by An Garda Síochána to the authority.

The report also revealed that there were 117 members of the force on suspension at the end of June. The report said the number included gardaí, garda staff and probationers.

It added: “One of these cases is being managed by the Department of Justice, as the person holds a senior position.”

According to statistics contained in the report:

• There were 118 recorded uses of force in June 2022 involving the use batons and pepper spray, compared with 104 recorded incidents in May 2022

• The use of incapacitant spray has increased with 95 uses in June 2022, compared with 84 in May 2022.

• The use of batons has seen an increase with 22 uses in June 2022, compared with 18 in May 2022.

• There was a decrease in the use of the Taser device in June 2022, with no discharges in June 2022 compared with two discharges in May 2022.

• There were no discharges of a firearm in June 2022, which is the same as May 2022. There was one use of a non-lethal firearm in June 2022 compared with no uses in May 2022.

The report revealed that the highest levels of use of force was in the South Central Division of the Dublin Metropolitan Region, accounting for 11% of all use of force incidents in June. The division had 817 such cases ahead of the Cork City division, which recorded 510 such incidents.

According to the report, analysis of the usage of force indicated that 51% of such incidents were on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The report says that the vast majority of incidents related to attempts by gardaí to “effect an arrest”.

Meanwhile, the latest crime statistics published by An Garda Síochána on Tuesday shows an increase in some types of fraud, particularly bogus traders, in the first half of this year.

Gardaí said there have been significant increases in online frauds, with 'account take-over' fraud up by 128%, and accommodation fraud up by 58%. The number of reported incidents involving bogus traders is also up by 81%.

According to the statistics:

• Blackmail and extortion offences increased by 32% on the same period last year, and by 227% on 2019 figures.

• Assault causing harm was up 34% on the first half of 2021 and up 14% on the same period in 2019.

• Harassment, stalking and threats were down 5% compared with 2021. However, the number of such incidents are up 17% on 2019.

• Thefts from the person were up 164% on 2021.

• Burglaries increased by 33% while theft from vehicles were up by 17%.

• Driving while intoxicated offences were up by 17%, with over 4,000 people arrested for such offences in the first half of this year.

• The number of fatal collisions increased by 62% on the same period last year.