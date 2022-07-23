Gardaí in Cork charge man, 62, with rape of girl 12 times in 1970s

A 62-year-old man was arrested today and charged with raping and indecently assaulting a girl in a case where the earliest charge dates back 50 years.

Detective Garda John Paul Twomey of the Garda Protective Services Unit arrested the 62-year-old at his home in Cork at 8.15am this morning.

At 8.50am, the detective charged him with carrying out 12 rapes on the girl and indecently assaulting her seven times. The alleged indecent assaults commenced when she was three years old and the alleged rapes commenced when she was six.

“To each charge he replied, ‘I didn’t do it’,” Det. Garda Twomey testified at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but that he was required to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the complainant. Judge Olann Kelleher explained to the defendant that this included contact by social media.

A related condition requires him to have no contact with the complainant’s sister. It is understood that there is a family relationship between the parties. There are reporting restrictions on identification of the parties.

Sgt Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case would proceed at the Central Criminal Court. The case is to proceed to trial by indictment or he can sign a plea of guilty at the district court and be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court.

Pat Horan, defence solicitor, said a book of evidence would be required.

The 62-year-old defendant is charged with seven counts of indecent assault between the years 1972 to 1975 and 12 counts of rape between 1975 and 1981. None of the allegations in the case were outlined in the course of the brief hearing at Cork District Court.