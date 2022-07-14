Gardaí await post-mortem report in murder case of Carrigaline's Shane Murphy

A post-mortem report is awaited in the preparation of a garda file in a murder investigation in Carrigaline.

42-year-old John Murphy Jnr of Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, County Cork, was charged earlier this year by Detective Garda Ian Breen with the murder of his 27-year-old brother, Shane Murphy.

The charge sheet states that the murder occurred at the house at Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, contrary to Common Law.

John Murphy Jnr is also charged with the attempted murder of his father, John “Weeshie” Murphy Snr, who is 75, also on Saturday at Seaview Avenue.

Now at Cork District Court, Sergeant John Kelleher said: “We are awaiting a post-mortem report. It is not yet to hand.” Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked: “Are we down to one report?” Sgt Kelleher said he could not say if that was the only item outstanding in the preparation of the garda file in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until July 27 and said he would require an update in the matter at that stage. John Murphy Jnr, who appeared in court by video link from prison said: “Thanks judge. Appreciate it.”

Detective Garda Breen testified previously that when he arrested, charged and cautioned the accused he made no reply to the murder and attempted murder charges or to either of the two other related charges brought against him.

The other two charges alleged that while committing the murder of Shane Murphy, he produced a knife capable of inflicting serious injury at the same date and place, and finally it was alleged in the fourth charge that while committing the attempted murder of John Murphy Snr, he also produced a knife capable of inflicting serious injury.

Both of these additional charges are contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990. The murder and attempted murder charges were brought contrary to common law.

Mr Buttimer said at the first court appearance for the accused that while Mr Murphy was in custody he required medical treatment and he asked that the governor of Cork Prison ensure he received any necessary medical treatment while in custody.