Cork man who had knife stuffed down trousers jailed

A ten-month jail term was imposed on a man who fled from gardaí with a kitchen knife stuffed down the back of his trousers.

The culprit pulled out the knife during the pursuit and discarded it but gardaí retrieved the knife and arrested the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Carrying a knife in Cork city is a very serious matter. He knew exactly what he was doing — when the guards came he ran away with the knife.”

The incident occurred on February 21.

At Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a ten-month jail term on 22-year-old Luke Cronin of Mount St Joseph’s Close, Gurranabraher.

Intoxicated

The young man pleaded guilty to carrying the weapon and being drunk and a source of danger at the time.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On February 21 at 8.25pm gardaí received an anonymous report of a male with an implement down the back of his trousers.

“Gardaí observed him at Old Market Place, Gurranabraher.

“He ran from gardaí. They saw Luke Cronin discard a large kitchen knife from his trousers. The knife was retrieved by gardaí.”

The defendant was deemed to be intoxicated to such an extent at the time that he was a danger to himself or others.

When questioned about the knife, Cronin told gardaí he had it for his own safety.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been doing well for a number of years but then things fell down again and he started drinking very heavily and getting into trouble.

“His main difficulty is drink,” Mr Burke said.