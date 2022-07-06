Boy settles for €60k claiming goalpost fell on him at birthday party

It was found the six-year-old boy had a posterior chest wall injury and was later diagnosed with a collapsed upper lobe of his left side lung
It was claimed there was an alleged failure to tie down or strap down a set of goalposts either sufficiently or at all. File photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 14:28
Ann O’Loughlin

A young boy, who it was claimed was struck by a falling goalpost at an indoor football pitch, has settled a High Court action for €60,000.

James Hannon was six years of age and attending a birthday party when the accident happened in a Dublin complex six years ago.

The boy’s counsel, Finbarr Fox SC, told the court it was their case that the goalpost was allegedly not properly secured.

James Hannon, now aged 12 years from Glandore Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, had through his mother Paula Hannon sued Indoor Football Ireland Ltd with offices at Corrstown, Kilsallaghan, Co. Dublin, the operator of the sports facility which at the time was at Airways Industrial Estate, Santry, Dublin.

The little boy was attending a birthday celebration for a group of boys and girls on October 16, 2016, when it was claimed he was struck by a falling goalpost.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to tie down or strap down a set of goalposts either sufficiently or at all and there was an alleged failure to warn of the existence of an alleged trap or hazard on the premises. All the claims were denied but a breach of duty was admitted in the case the court heard.

The boy, it was claimed, was allegedly struck with force by a falling goalpost and was thrown to the ground. He was noted to be lying face down immediately after the incident.

The boy had to be carried to his mother’s car where he was laid across the backseat. He was referred by a clinic to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital where it was found he had a posterior chest wall injury and was later diagnosed with a collapsed upper lobe of his left side lung. 

He later had to be admitted to hospital for a procedure under general anaesthetic and later in 2017 he had to have another procedure.

Approving the settlement this week, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the boy had made an excellent recovery from what could have been a life-changing event.

