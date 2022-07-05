Man, 73, charged with murder of Cork woman in 1981 to be sent forward for trial

A man charged with the murder of a woman more than 40 years ago will be served with a Book of Evidence next week.

Noel Long, 73, appeared in custody on a charge of murdering Nora Sheehan on a date between June 6 and June 12, 1981.

The mother-of-three from Ballyphehane in Cork City was last seen alive a week before the discovery of her body when she attended a medical appointment for a dog bite at the South Infirmary Hospital in the city on June 6, 1981.

She disappeared shortly afterwards and is believed to have been murdered. The body of the 54-year-old was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods near Innishannon in Co Cork on June 12, 1981.

Noel Long, of 28 Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork, was first charged with her murder last week when he was remanded in custody.

He appeared before Judge James McNulty at a sitting of Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody for another week, with Inspector Deborah Marsh telling the judge the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated the book of evidence would be served on Mr Long at that time.

Judge McNulty remanded Mr Long in continuing custody to appear before Skibbereen District Court next Tuesday, when it is expected the book of evidence will be served.

Inspector Marsh also said she wished to correct the record on behalf of the DPP, after it had been reported last week that the DPP would consent to Mr Long going forward on a signed plea.

She said the legislation did not allow for this and Mr Long would be sent forward for trial.

Mr Long will appear before the court on July 12 next at 2pm.

When Mr Long was first charged last week, Inspector Eamonn Brady told the judge that Mr Long had arrested at 8:45am on Tuesday morning, June 28, before being brought to Bandon Garda Station for questioning.

Inspector Brady said Mr Long was charged under caution at 11:05am with one count of murder of Nora Sheehan to which he made no reply.

At that court, sitting in Macroom, defence solicitor Eddie Burke said his client was a 73-year-old retired man living on a State pension and would require legal aid.

He added that Mr Long has a number of medical issues and asked that the appropriate attention was given to his medical needs in Cork Prison.