Man, 70s, due in court in connection with murder of Cork woman in 1981

A man is due in court on Tuesday afternoon in relation to the murder of a woman in Cork over 40 years ago.
54-year-old Nora Sheehan was murdered in Ballyphehane in Cork City, sometime between June 6 and June 12, 1981.
When her body was discovered by forestry workers in Shippool Wood in Inishannon, she had been missing for almost a week.
The mother of three was last seen alive outside the South Infirmary Hospital in Cork, at 9.45pm on June 6 of that year.
On Tuesday morning, gardaí in Bandon arrested a man, aged in his early 70s, in connection with her death.
The man is due to appear before a sitting of Skibbereen District Court at 12pm this afternoon.
A Garda spokesperson told thethat investigations were ongoing.