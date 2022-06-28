Man, 70s, due in court in connection with murder of Cork woman in 1981

Nora Sheehan was last seen alive outside the South Infirmary Hospital in Cork, at 9.45pm on June 6, 1981
Nora Sheehan's body was discovered in Shippool Wood in Innishannon in 1981. Picture: Garda Info

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 12:00
Steven Heaney

A man is due in court on Tuesday afternoon in relation to the murder of a woman in Cork over 40 years ago. 

54-year-old Nora Sheehan was murdered in Ballyphehane in Cork City, sometime between June 6 and June 12, 1981. 

When her body was discovered by forestry workers in Shippool Wood in Inishannon, she had been missing for almost a week.

The mother of three was last seen alive outside the South Infirmary Hospital in Cork, at 9.45pm on June 6 of that year. 

On Tuesday morning, gardaí in Bandon arrested a man, aged in his early 70s, in connection with her death. 

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Skibbereen District Court at 12pm this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations were ongoing.

