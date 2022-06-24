Man seriously injured in Dublin shooting

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, which took place at 11.30am, to come forward.
The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted.

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 12:46
Rebecca Laffan

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting incident in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted," stated a garda spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing."

It was added that an incident room has been established at Kilmainham Garda Station, and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on the morning of Friday, June 24, 2022, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

DublinGardai
