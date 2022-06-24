Twelve arrested for several offenses as gardaí crack down on wanted fugitives

Twelve people have been arrested in recent days following an operation conducted to target wanted fugitives who gardaí claim "pose a risk to local communities.
The operation was carried out by the Extradition Unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation between the 21 and 23 of June.
"A total of 12 arrests were made for offences including Assisting an Offender to Commit Murder, Drug Trafficking, Robbery and offences relating to Organised Crime," said a garda spokesperson.
Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation stated "the purpose of the operation over the last number of days was to locate and arrest fugitives, with a focus on those fugitives who pose a risk to local communities".
All 12 arrested appeared at the Extradition High Court, Dublin and will re appear at a later date.