Retrial of Michael Lynn for alleged €27m theft from seven banks set for next year

The retrial of former solicitor Michael Lynn, who is accused of stealing millions of euro from a number of financial institutions, has been set down for October 2023.

Mr Lynn stood trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this year accused of stealing about €27 million from seven banks between 2006 and 2007. He denied all of the charges against him. The jury in the four-month trial failed to reach a verdict after 12 hours of deliberating and was discharged earlier this month.