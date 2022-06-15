Cork store manager assaulted twice after man challenged over theft of drinks

Centra worker was punched and head-butted on two occasions on same day.
Cork store manager assaulted twice after man challenged over theft of drinks

Judge Marian O’Leary was told that the manager of the Cork store suffered only minor injuries in the two assaults.

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 21:00
Liam Heylin

 A young man assaulted a store manager by head-butting and punching him on two different occasions on the same day when he was challenged for stealing a bottle of Yazoo and a bottle of water.

Inspector James Hallahan outlined the background to the incident which consisted of two assaults on the same person on the same date at the same place.

The incident arose out of a shoplifting offence committed by 21-year-old Aaron Sheehan of no fixed address.

“On March 26 2020 the defendant took two items from Centra on Grand Parade. He took a bottle of water and a bottle of Yazoo, with a total value of €2.70.

“He was challenged by the manager of the shop outside and he head-butted the manager and punched him.

“He then left the premises. Shortly afterwards he returned and chased the manager through the shop. He again head-butted him and punched him,” Inspector Hallahan said.

Minor injuries

Judge Marian O’Leary was told that the manager of the store suffered only minor injuries in the two assaults.

Aaron Sheehan made a statement to gardaí admitting the assaults and the theft.

He followed this up at Cork District Court where his solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher indicated that the young man was pleading guilty to the two assaults and the theft.

The accused had 36 previous convictions, including several for theft and one for the unlawful taking of a car.

Judge O’Leary said a victim impact statement would be required in respect of the assaulted person. The judge said she would also hear the evidence in mitigation before sentencing in a week’s time.

More in this section

Young Corkman who used app to distribute child abuse images avoids jail Young Corkman who used app to distribute child abuse images avoids jail
Man charged with cybercrime in Cork after FBI probe further remanded in custody Man charged with cybercrime in Cork after FBI probe further remanded in custody
Clare TD's partner who uses cannabis derivative to stop seizures fined for possessing cannabis Clare TD's partner who uses cannabis derivative to stop seizures fined for possessing cannabis
CorkCrime#CourtsPlace: CorkPerson: Aaron Sheehan
<p>Thomas O’Rourke (pictured) had admitted engaging in several online chats of a sexualised nature five years ago with a girl he believed to be aged 13. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Chatroom-addicted retired garda sergeant admits sexual exploitation of a child

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices