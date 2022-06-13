Ex-model’s hearing date set for ‘punch’ attack at Luas stop

Emily Stewart is charged with assault causing harm to a woman. Picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 19:30
Tom Tuite

An ex-model who has pleaded not guilty to punching a woman and leaving her "swollen and sore" during a row at a Luas stop in Dublin will face a hearing in October.

Emily Stewart, aged 26, of Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman, 25, at the Bluebell stop on Naas Road, on July 20, 2021.

She appeared again at Dublin District Court to get her trial date, which was set for October 24.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case be dealt with at the district court level, not in the circuit court, which can impose harsher sentences.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted from defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght that a hearing date was required. He also mentioned the possibility of CCTV evidence because of the location of the incident.

Earlier, court garda sergeant Niall Murphy outlined the prosecution evidence. He said it was alleged the incident happened at 9.30pm, close to a Luas tram stop.

The complainant "tried to involve herself with other parties fighting", and there was an argument.

The incident happened at Bluebell Luas stop on the Naas Road. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The court heard Ms Stewart allegedly approached and punched her in between her eyebrows.

It left her "swollen and sore"; however, she did not seek medical attention.

Ms Stewart replied "no comment" when arrested and charged under caution.

Ms Stewart did not address the court.

The court has granted an order for the State to disclose copies of the prosecution evidence to the defence.

Legal aid was granted earlier after the court noted the accused was not working and had furnished a statement of means.

