Book of evidence served on man accused of hatchet attack in Cork

A book of evidence was served on a man on three charges arising out of his alleged part in a break-in to a man’s home at Middle Glanmire Road in Cork where it is alleged that he was attacked with a hatchet.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served by David Long’s solicitor, Pat Horan, at Cork District Court. The book was not served on him in person as he appeared by video link from prison.