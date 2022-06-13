Book of evidence served on man accused of hatchet attack in Cork

A book of evidence was served on a man on three charges arising out of his alleged part in a break-in to a man’s home at Middle Glanmire Road in Cork where it is alleged that he was attacked with a hatchet.
Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served by David Long’s solicitor, Pat Horan, at Cork District Court. The book was not served on him in person as he appeared by video link from prison.
On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentence at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on Monday, June 20.
Detective Garda Liam Finn charged David Long of flat 3, 27 Leitrim Street, Cork, with three alleged offences, namely aggravated burglary, assault causing harm and possession of a hatchet at Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, on Tuesday, January 18.
Det Garda Finn said at an earlier bail application that it was alleged that a woman known to the injured party called to his apartment that night and was present for 30 minutes when a man arrived in the apartment carrying a hatchet.
“He had a scarf over his face. He assaulted the injured party a number of times with the hatchet,” Det Garda Finn alleged. It was alleged that the injured party was struck with the axe in the face, body, and hand.
“Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries – very bad facial injuries which will require surgery. He had lacerations to his head, body and right thigh,” the detective said.
Judge Kelleher gave the accused an alibi warning to the effect that the defence must notify the state of any witnesses it intends to call in support of an alibi defence if this applies.