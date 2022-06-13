Cork teenager charged with raping teenage girl nearly two years ago

A Cork teenager was arrested and charged with raping another teenager in a County Cork town almost two years ago.

No details of the alleged rape can be published that would identify either of the parties in the case.

Detective Garda Hilary Lynch charged the teenager with raping the teenage girl on August 7, 2020, when they were both aged around 17. The defendant who is now 19 faces one count of rape. No details were given of the allegations in the case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court. The DPP also said the accused could plead guilty at Cork District Court and have sentencing dealt with on a later date at the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor, Emma Leahy, said the accused is not a juvenile but was at the time of the alleged offence. Ms Leahy said a book of evidence would be required.

There was no garda objection to the accused being remanded on bail but they said that conditions of bail would be required.

Det. Garda Lynch of the divisional Protective Services Unit said the accused would have to notify gardaí at least one week in advance if he intended to travel out of the country. He is to have no contact with the complainant or members of her family directly or indirectly and is to stay away from the housing estate where she lives.

Judge Kelleher explained directly to the accused that these conditions prohibited any kind of social media contact and that any breach of conditions would put the accused at risk of losing bail and ending up in custody.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until July 22 to allow time for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.