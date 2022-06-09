Drug addict entered Simon Community building in Cork armed with large knife

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a 49-year-old allegedly seen in Cork City armed with a large knife in the early afternoon.

Kieran Quilligan was charged with possession of a weapon at 2.35pm on Monday, June 6, at Anderson's St, Cork.

He was brought before Cork District Court where Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there was an objection to bail being granted to Quilligan.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told it would be alleged by the prosecution that the incident occurred in and around the Simon community property on Monday afternoon.

It is alleged he entered Cork Simon Community at Anderson’s Quay and was witnessed by a staff member with a large knife.

It is further alleged by the prosecution that he went onto Anderson's Street with the large knife and that another Simon Community service user saw this knife too, and that throughout this time, Mr Quilligan was extremely agitated and extremely aggressive.

The judge was told Mr Quilligan was resident at Cork Simon Community and was getting treatment for drug addiction.

Mr Quilligan indicated to the judge that he presently had a bed in Simon and was concerned if he was remanded in custody he could lose that accommodation.

Judge Kelleher asked the defendant what level of methadone he was on in his treatment. Mr Quilligan said he was presently on a 50ml dose.

“I am having problems with drugs, trying to get help for it, but it is hard.

“I will turn up [if bail granted]. I am throwing myself at the mercy of the court.

“I take full responsibility for what I done,” Mr Quilligan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “My problem is that it is alleged he is armed with a knife at 2.30 in the afternoon and by his own admission he is in the throes of addiction.”

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the 49-year-old in custody for one week at Cork District Court when the next court appearance will be by video link from prison.