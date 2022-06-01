'Danger to the community' faces sentencing for driving her car into crowd in Limerick

A woman who drove a high-powered car into a group of pedestrians and seriously injured them last October has been remanded in continuing custody for sentencing.

Chloe McNamara (20) with an address at Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, has pleaded guilty at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to hit-and-run related charges.

An earlier hearing at Limerick District Court heard she had ploughed into the victims at Cornmarket Row, Limerick City, on October 10, 2021, and immediately left the scene in a red Audi A4.

Gardaí played video footage in court which they said showed the car being driven by Ms McNamara into a group of pedestrians. The footage showed a car strike the pedestrians from behind and leaving the scene. The video footage shows a number of pedestrians being flung into the air in the impact.

Ms McNamara has been in custody since last October after being refused bail at Limerick District Court.

Gardaí objected to bail on a number of grounds, including the seriousness of the charges; that gardaí believed Ms McNamara was a flight risk; and that gardaí feared the accused would intimidate witnesses.

Garda Patricia McCormack, Henry Street Garda Station, had told the court that gardaí responded to a report of a “hit-and-run road traffic collision” at Cornmarket Row, Limerick City, at 1.10am on the morning in question.

Garda McCormack said paramedics were already at the scene treating three injured pedestrians who were “lying on the road”.

She said these three pedestrians had been taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, including a man who sustained “serious head and spinal injuries” as well as two women who sustained “serious neck and back injuries”.

Another female pedestrian presented herself at UHL for injuries sustained in the hit-and-run, the court heard.

Garda McCormack said the CCTV footage showed the red Audi A4 entering Cornmarket Row at 1.03am. The nightclub quarter was busy with “a large crowd of people out socialising, and the red Audi can be seen hitting and knocking down three pedestrians,” Garda McCormack said.

Garda McCormack said a red Audi was discovered by gardaí 15 minutes after the incident, at Knockalisheen, near Moyross, and “there was blood visible on the front windscreen and bonnet of the car”.

In objecting to bail, Garda McCormack said she believed Ms McNamara was “a danger to the community” and that she had “no concern for other people”. “She is a danger to the people of Limerick city, and I believe she will not stand trial if granted bail.”

“She is addicted to cannabis and it is my belief that this will lead to her committing further serious offences, gardaí are concerned that she will intimidate witnesses in this case if she is granted bail,” added Garda McCormack.

Ms McNamara has pleaded guilty to drugs offences as well as assault causing harm, intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm, endangerment, dangerous driving, and failing to assist a pedestrian at the scene of a road traffic collision.

A number of the victims attended the Circuit Court on Wednesday to provide victim impact statements and to hear the terms of the sentence.

However, prosecution counsel, John O’Sullivan BL, informed the court that the State was not ready to proceed as it was not in possession of “the views of the Director (of Public Prosecutions)” and therefore, it was seeking an adjournment.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Ms McNamara in continuing custody and adjourned sentencing to July 11.