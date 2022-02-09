Limerick woman who drove car into crowd on busy street admits dangerous driving

'Hit and run' incident, which occurred in the Cornmarket area, a popular nightclub quarter of the city, on October 10, 2021, left three people in hospital with serious injuries, court heard
Limerick woman who drove car into crowd on busy street admits dangerous driving

The scene at Cornmarket Row in Limerick where a car driven by the accused allegedly drove directly into a group of pedestrians from behind, launching them into the air, and then left the scene. File picture: Brendan Gleeson

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 13:05
David Raleigh

A 20-year old woman is to be sentenced at Limerick Circuit Court after pleading guilty to causing injury and endangering lives by driving a high-powered car into a crowd of people in Limerick City and fleeing the scene.

The “hit and run” incident, which occurred in the Cornmarket area, a popular nightclub quarter of the city, on October 10, 2021, left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

The accused, Chloe McNamara, 20, of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, intentionally or recklessly causing a serious harm, endangerment, dangerous driving, and failing to assist a pedestrian, when her case was called at Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Last year, video footage of the alleged “hit and run” was shown at Limerick District Court when Ms McNamara was charged.

The footage showed a car, which gardaí allege was being driven by Ms McNamara, driving directly into a group of pedestrians from behind, launching them into the air, and then allegedly leaving the scene.

Garda Patricia McCormack of Henry Street Garda Station told the court that gardaí responded to “a-hit-and-run road traffic collision” at Cornmarket Row, Limerick City, at 1.10am on the morning in question.

Paramedics were already at the scene treating three injured pedestrians, including a male and two females, who were all “lying on the road” and in a serious condition.

Gda McCormack said the man had sustained “serious head and spinal injuries” and the two women suffered for “serious neck and back injuries”.

A fourth pedestrian, a female aged 19, presented herself at University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage showing a red Audi A4 entering Cornmarket Row, where “a large crowd of people were out socialising” at 1.03am, Gda McCormack said.

“The red Audi can be seen hitting and knocking down three pedestrians,” she told the court.

Gardaí discovered a red Audi about 15 minutes after the incident, at Knockalisheen, near Moyross.

“There was blood visible on the front windscreen and bonnet of the car and it was seized for a technical examination,” added Gda McCormack.

Objecting to bail, Gda McCormack alleged Ms McNamara had “no concern for other people” during the hit and run.

“Dangerous driving resulted in a hit and run in Cornmarket Row, and this is captured on excellent-quality CCTV,” she said.

Ms McNamara has not applied for bail following her arrest last October. She was remanded in custody for sentencing at Limerick Circuit Court.

Read More

Woman charged in connection with Limerick hit-and-run that left four injured

More in this section

72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home 72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home
'How could you not see that as serious?' - Man charged with sexual assault of girl in Fermoy 'How could you not see that as serious?' - Man charged with sexual assault of girl in Fermoy
Ashling Murphy death Man appears in court in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy
#CourtsPlace: Limerick
<p>Previously the High Court heard that Ms Flanagan accepted that following an incident at work with a senior colleague she alleged had been bullying her she used intemperate language, became upset, emotional, and threatened to quit.</p>

Woman who told superior to 'shove his job up his ass' resolves action against firm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices