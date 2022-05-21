No jail for Cork woman who hid €12k of heroin inside her body on flight to England

A woman who concealed over €12,000 worth of heroin inside her person on a flight from England to Cork 12 years ago has now been given a three-year suspended sentence.

Detective Garda Tony Holmes said the crime dated back 12 years and that the accused had been living in Reading for that period and did not come back to Cork until recently when she was arrested in relation to the matter.

It was detected at the South Infirmary Hospital on May 23, 2010, where she was found in possession of Diamorphine (heroin). Earlier that day, Elizabeth McCarthy was arrested on the South Link Road in Cork while travelling as a passenger in a car.

The detective said she had €12,600 concealed in her person. The other woman had over €11,100 worth of heroin in her possession at the time. The co-accused was jailed for five years at the time.

Det. Garda Holmes said: “They travelled to Reading to collect it. They were detained at Togher Garda station. She was taken to hospital from the garda station.” The detective said 59-year-old Elizabeth McCarthy abused heroin over the years but at the moment she appears to be off it and appears to be doing well.

Judge Boyle said: “She feels regret and shame for causing damage to the lives of others and is aware of the damage caused by the drug.” Sinéad Behan, defence barrister, said: “The co-accused may have been at a different level.

“Elizabeth McCarthy was co-operative with gardaí and is free from drugs and looking after her 86-year-old father.

“She had a history of drug addiction. This case is historical to some extent, being 12 years old. She was under threat at the time with regard to bringing in these drugs.” McCarthy now lives at Knockataggart, Lick, Skibbereen, County Cork.