Former Garda superintendent pleads guilty to drugs charges

A former Garda superintendent has admitted having a large amount of cannabis for sale or supply at his home last year.
John Murphy, 61, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, via a video link from Cloverhill Prison, to having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his home in North Dublin on September 29, 2021.
Murphy was remanded in continuing custody until October 4 for sentence.
The court heard previously at a sitting at Dublin District Court that Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.