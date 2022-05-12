Former Garda superintendent pleads guilty to drugs charges

John Murphy admitted having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his home in North Dublin on September 29, 2021
John Murphy was remanded in continuing custody until October 4, 2022, for sentence.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 13:41
Claire Henry

A former Garda superintendent has admitted having a large amount of cannabis for sale or supply at his home last year.

John Murphy, 61, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, via a video link from Cloverhill Prison, to having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his home in North Dublin on September 29, 2021.

Murphy was remanded in continuing custody until October 4 for sentence.

The court heard previously at a sitting at Dublin District Court that Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.

