West Cork man who attacked and robbed American tourist after he left pub jailed

American national was robbed of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, in what was described as 'an unprovoked and planned offence'
Patrick Doyle, 26, was sentenced to two and a half years for the robbery of an American national in his 60s on February 12, 2020. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A Dunmanway man was jailed for two and a half years for attacking and robbing an American national visiting the area.

Patrick Doyle, 26, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the robbery charge — he previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three and a half years with the last year suspended. The sentence was backdated to October 2021 when Patrick Doyle went into custody.

Detective Garda Jim Keane previously outlined what happened in the course of the violent robbery.

The complainant is an American national who is aged around 60. He was robbed of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, in what was described as “an unprovoked and planned offence.” 

Det Garda Keane said the injured party was socialising in the Shamrock Bar in Dunmanway and that during the night he left the bar with another man and went to the local AIB ATM machine before returning to the bar.

The detective said the two parties left the bar a second time and walked up Castle Street where Patrick Doyle assaulted and robbed him.

The charge to which Doyle pleaded guilty was robbing the injured party of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, on February 12, 2020.

