Meat plant worker withdraws €60k damages claim over back injury

A former meat trimmer in a beef plant, who alleged he had injured his back due to lack of adequate training, today withdrew his €60,000 damages claim minutes after having been told by counsel in the Circuit Civil Court that he was a liar.

“You are a liar and this entire case is a work of fiction Mr Czajka,” barrister Shane English told 48-year-old Marek Czajka, who had sued the Kepak meat plant chain on the basis it had been negligent in having failed to provide him with proper training in the lifting and handling of meat cuts.

Mr Czaika, of Jolly Mariner, Athlone, Co Westmeath, told Judge James McCourt that on April 20, 2011, he suffered an injury to his lower back while clearing up his work station in the Kilbeggan plant of Kepak, owner of a line of abattoirs throughout Ireland and the UK.

He said immediately after the injury he had been unable to get out of his work trousers and had to be helped by co-workers to dress himself before they drove him to the casualty department at Tullamore Hospital, where he had been examined, prescribed pain killers and discharged.

Mr Czaika claimed in all the time he had been with Kepak he had received only an hour’s instruction and denied he had been trained over a full day and taken on a learning process throughout the Kilbeggan meat plant.

He said his injury had taken place following a long period of working with a heavy and unwieldy cutting device and repeatedly having to lift and move heavy bins and trays of meat while taking them to the chill room.

Judge McCourt said both Mr Czaika and his doctor as well as the defendant’s doctor had identified the April 20, 2011, as a trigger date regarding Mr Czaika’s back injury.

Mr English, who appeared with Caulstown Solicitors for Kepak, said there had been no evidence to support a repetitive strain injury.

After the judge invited both parties to take some time to discuss matters outside the courtroom, Mr English returned with Mr Czaika’s legal team and told the court Mr Czaika was withdrawing his case and seeking no further order from the court.