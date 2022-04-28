Corkman forced his way into neighbour's house and threatened to cut his throat 

A 47-year-old man forced his way into a neighbour’s house in Dripsey, Co Cork, and threatened to cut his throat and kill him.

He later threatened to get “four lads from Cork” to burn down his house.

Detective Garda Pat Prendergast gave evidence in the case where Brian O’Regan, who was living at Model Village, Dripsey, forced his way into a neighbour’s house and assaulted him.

Mr O’Regan wrote a letter of apology to the judge and said by video link from prison that he wanted to apologise again to the neighbour and to the gardaí who were at the scene that night.

“I cannot even comprehend what I did on the night,” O’Regan said.

Judge Dara Hayes said he would consider the case and impose sentence on April 29.

O’Regan has 89 previous convictions, including one from November 2018 where he got three years, with the final two suspended on an assault causing harm charge.

Events of May 29, 2021

In the Dripsey case, Det Garda Prendergast said that after 8pm on May 29, 2021 the accused went to the home of the injured party and turned up at the back door . The householder was present with his two children.

“Brian O’Regan said, ‘Come out, you bastard’. The householder recognised Brian O’Regan as the partner of a neighbour. He opened the door and Brian O’Regan said, ‘I will kill you, I’ll cut your throat’.

“Brian O’Regan then pushed his way in and punched him in the mouth. He told him again he was going to cut his throat.

“He feared for his safety and the safety of his children and he managed to push Brian O’Regan out.” Both the injured party and the assailant made 999 calls. Gardaí were speaking to the partner of the accused when Det Garda Prendergast heard O’Regan shouting at him to stop looking at him.

The detective said O’Regan fixated on him and said he did not care if the detective had a gun.

The detective went to the other house so as not to aggravate the situation. However, the defendant then made a second 999 call and said he had a hammer and kitchen knife and he was going to break the other man’s jaw.

When Det Garda Prendergast approached him again and the accused said he would get four lads down from Cork city to burn the other man out of his home.

'He had a knife in his hand'

“He had a knife in his hand and he said he would stab any guard who came near him. The armed support unit had to come to the scene,” the detective said.

He eventually surrendered himself to gardaí for arrest.

Dermot Sheehan defence barrister said the accused was profoundly drunk and that such was his intoxication that the questioning of him had to be suspended for six hours after his arrest.

Det Garda Seán Stack said in the 2018 assault case the accused stabbed his former partner a number of times in Cork City. He got a three-year sentence with two years of the term suspended.

Judge Hayes said he would consider all the issues raised when he will sentence him for the Dripsey assault and break-in.

He will also have to consider revoking the suspension on the two years hanging over O’Regan from the older case.