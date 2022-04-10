Man (60s) arrested following armed robbery in Carlow

A man in his 60s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a business in Co Carlow on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Pollerton.

At approximately 9pm, a masked man entered the business premises armed with a firearm and threatened members of staff.

He demanded cash from the person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

A firearm and quantity of cash were recovered at a property in Carlow town during a follow-up search on Sunday evening.

A man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station.