On Saturday night, a masked man entered the business premises armed with a firearm and threatened members of staff
Man (60s) arrested following armed robbery in Carlow

The incident occurred in Pollerton, Carlow. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 22:29
Maeve Lee

A man in his 60s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a business in Co Carlow on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Pollerton.

At approximately 9pm, a masked man entered the business premises armed with a firearm and threatened members of staff.

He demanded cash from the person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

A firearm and quantity of cash were recovered at a property in Carlow town during a follow-up search on Sunday evening. 

A man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station.

Man and woman arrested after €160k worth of drugs seized in Co Wexford

