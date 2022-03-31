Tipperary women who lost claims over playground swing injuries launch appeal

Two women who lost High Court actions claiming damages after they hurt their ankles getting out of a ‘bird’s nest’ basket swing in a Tipperary playground have launched an appeal.

Counsel for the women told the Court of Appeal that reports on the swing in the community playground at Newcastle, Co Tipperary, by experts retained by Tipperary County Council have since came to light which said the basket of the swing was too low and should be raised 300mm.

Michael Counihan SC, for the two women, said the three reports on inspections carried out by the independent experts in 2018, 2019 and 2020 showed the swing failed a compliance test because the basket was too low and should be raised 300mm or about “one extra foot”.

Counsel said nothing was done by Tipperary County Council. He said this information was not available to his side when the actions arising out of the accidents in 2016 originally came before the High Court.

In the High Court last year, Mr Justice Michael Twomey dismissed the separate cases by Sarah Kennedy, of Ballyknockane, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary, and Susan O’Mahoney, of Ballyvera, Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

No negligence

Mr Justice Twomey found there was no negligence or breach of duty by Tipperary County Council.

The accidents in 2016 were caused by two adults deciding to use equipment not designed for adult use and “common sense” would tell any adult they should not use a swing designed for use by children, the judge said.

Both women sued over ankle injuries sustained, on different occasions, as they got out of a bird’s nest basket swing in the Newcastle community playground which had been built after members of the local community raised funds.

Ms O’Mahoney’s injury occurred on March 30, 2016, as she was exiting the swing which she had got onto with a toddler she was then minding. She caught her right ankle on the underside of the swing and suffered an undisplaced ankle fracture. She was in a cast for six weeks, an ankle boot for four weeks and was back working as a carer within two and a half months.

Ms Kennedy’s injury occurred on July 13, 2016, as she was exiting the swing after getting onto it with her cousin, a boy aged 16 months. She had the child in her arms as she got off and caught her right ankle in the underside of the swing. She suffered an undisplaced ankle fracture and some ligament damage, was in a cast for four weeks, out of work for eight weeks and had some ligament damage for a short time after, for which she wore ankle support.

Both women knew each other as acquaintances and their cases, against the council, were heard together because they involved similar claims.

On Thursday, Michael Counihan SC before the three judge Court of Appeal said one of the reports on the swing on the playground had come to light under a Freedom of Information request and there were also two other reports suppled. He said his side accepted there was no deliberate withholding of the reports.

Foreseeable risk

He said in each case the women’s ankles became caught under the swing, and it was their case that entrapment was a foreseeable risk.

Counsel for Tipperary County Council Philip Sheahan SC submitted that if the swing was raised to what the post-risk-assessment reports had proposed, it would place the swing higher than the maximum tolerance allowed by the British Standard.

In relation to the omitted reports, he submitted it would not have made a difference to the outcome.

The Court of Appeal comprising of Mr Justice Seamus Noonan, Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Maurice Collins reserved its decision.