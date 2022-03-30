Bereaved Cork family raises concerns over inquest system

THE family of a Cork man who died after an incident at a Cork City nightclub has written to the Justice Committee about its plan to examine the coroners' system.

Adrian Moynihan from Ballincollie Road in Ballyvolane, died on March 26, 2001, following an incident at the Sidetrax nightclub in Cork city.

An inquest in 2003 found he had died of asphyxiation arising from the manner in which he was restrained at the club.

The jury delivered a verdict of death by misadventure, after the matter had been adjourned to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consider the opinion of State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

The DPP, having previously considered a Garda file on the matter, decided that nobody should be prosecuted in relation to the death.

Adrian’s brother, Alan, said the family was not happy with the verdict at Adrian’s inquest and the family has now written to the Justice Committee to raise concerns about the process of inquests in Ireland.

Mr Moynihan says he believes that families who are unhappy with verdicts at the coroner’s court should have a simpler way to challenge them.

He added: “Families do not need this unnecessary added heartache and pressure.”

Although individual families will not be able to appear before the Justice Committee, Mr Moynihan says the family wants to make their concerns known in a submission.

At present, the committee is seeking submissions ahead of holding public meetings in June regarding the current coroners system.

The case was one of more than 200 looked at by the seven-member Independent Review Commission to establish if it should be referred to the Garda Ombudsman Commission or to an existing commission of inquiry examining complaints by garda whistleblowers. But no action was taken.

In 2004, Adrian’s father, Andrew, went on hunger strike outside the Dáil in protest in to highlight the case.

He wanted to secure a public inquiry into Adrian’s death.

His mother, Lily, also contested the 2004 European Parliament election to raise awareness of the family’s campaign for justice.