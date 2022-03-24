Teenager pleads guilty to armed robbery of Cork seaside shop

A teenager has confessed to the attempted armed robbery of a popular seaside shop in Cork.

Billy Scannell, 19, appeared before Cork District Court on Thursday, where his solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin said the teenager was prepared to sign a plea of guilty to the charge.

Scannell then entered a signed plea of guilty to the charge of attempted robbery on Thursday morning, October 7, 2021, at O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville. It was reported the raider produced an imitation handgun in the course of the attempted robbery.

Mr Ó Donnabháin told Judge Olann Kelleher in the course of an application for free legal aid at Scannell’s first court appearance that the young man was in a state of some destitution and living rough. Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid.

It was reported the alarm was raised shortly after 11am on the day, when a masked man, armed with a suspected handgun, walked into O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville and threatened staff and demanded cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

It was further reported that builders working on a nearby site saw the raider fleeing the scene and knew immediately something was wrong. They caught up with the lone raider a short distance away and restrained him while staff at the shop contacted gardaí.

Now at Cork District Court, the accused has admitted the attempted raid.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Kelleher sent the case forward to the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 26.

It is anticipated the accused will be sentenced possibly during those forthcoming sessions of the circuit criminal court.

The prosecution may require time for preparation of a victim impact statement and the defence may apply for the preparation of a probation report. This could result in sentencing being further adjourned.