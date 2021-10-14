Teenager charged with armed robbery of Cork seaside shop to apply for bail

A teenager who is in custody on a charge of committing an attempted armed robbery of a popular seaside shop in Cork is to apply to be released on bail later in the month.

The young man appeared by video link from Cork Prison at Cork District Court on Thursday. He was represented in court by solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said it was a relatively new matter and directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions. He applied to have the case adjourned until October 27. Mr Ó Donnabháin said on that date there would be a bail application.

It was previously indicated that gardaí would be objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

Detective Garda Declan Healy arrested 18-year-old Billy Scannell earlier this month. The accused was cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. He made no reply to the charge.

Charge

The charge is one of attempted robbery that allegedly occurred on Thursday morning, October 7, at O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville. It was reported the raider allegedly produced an imitation handgun in the course of attempted robbery.

In the course of an application for free legal aid, the solicitor said the young man was in a state of some destitution and living rough. Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid.

It was reported the alarm was raised shortly after 11am on the Thursday, when a masked man, armed with a suspected handgun, walked into O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville and threatened staff and demanded cash before he fleeing the scene on foot.

It was further reported that builders working on a nearby site saw the raider fleeing the scene and knew immediately that something was wrong. They caught up with the lone raider a short distance away and restrained him while staff at the shop contacted gardaí.