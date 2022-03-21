Man arrested following fatal shooting in Finglas

Man arrested following fatal shooting in Finglas

Gardaí at the scene where the fatal shooting occurred. Picture Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 13:07

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Dublin have arrested a man.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested on Monday morning. 

He is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

36-year-old Sandra Boyd was shot at a house in Collins Place in Finglas on Saturday night.

She was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she later passed away.

The body has been removed to the City Morgue and a post-mortem examination is to be carried out yesterday.

More in this section

Spanish au pair awarded €9,100 over sexual harassment by host family's husband Spanish au pair awarded €9,100 over sexual harassment by host family's husband
Finglas scene Gardaí probe fatal shooting of mother of five 
PSNI stock Taxi driver puts out fire after shop targeted by arsonist
<p>Gardaí have learned that the accused, Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (pictured), is a US citizen and has property in Colorado. File photo: Collins Courts</p>

Senior barrister with 'powerful incentive to evade justice' refused bail in murder trial

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices