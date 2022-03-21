Man arrested following fatal shooting in Finglas

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Dublin have arrested a man.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested on Monday morning.

He is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

36-year-old Sandra Boyd was shot at a house in Collins Place in Finglas on Saturday night.

She was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she later passed away.

The body has been removed to the City Morgue and a post-mortem examination is to be carried out yesterday.