Cork drug dealer, Caspar, caught with €17k worth of heroin at railway station

A Cork City heroin dealer operating under the alias of Casper has been jailed for 18 months.

The 32-year-old Cork man travelled to Dublin to buy €17,000 worth of heroin but he was arrested by gardaí when he stepped off the train in Cork.

This occurred one year ago at Kent railway station and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused man has been sentenced to three years with half of it suspended.

Alan Morey was arraigned on the charge of having diamorphine (heroin) at Kent Station for sale or supply on November 1, 2020, and he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Defence barrister, Sinéad Behan, said: “He has previous district court matters — nothing of particular significance.

“He went to Dublin to collect heroin. He owed a debt.”

Morey, with an address at 31 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, was charged with having heroin for sale or supply on November 1, 2020, at Kent Station. He was caught with €17,000 worth of heroin on that date.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy testified that Morey was arrested as passengers disembarked from the Dublin train in Cork.

Morey had the heroin with a street value of more than €17,000.

“He was interviewed on three occasions. At first he said it was for personal use. He said he was a chronic drugs user. Later he said he was feeding a habit and had 10 customers. He said he travelled to Dublin two or three times before,” Det Garda Leahy said.

Drug-dealing paraphernalia

In a search of his home, drug-dealing paraphernalia were located.

The detective said what they found was “consistent with very active and high-end drug-dealing”.

“He accepted he was weighing heroin of different amounts and discussed different price lists he had.

“He lodged €4,550 in an AIB bank account. He said he took money once a month up to Dublin.

“He went under the alias Casper, and was heavily involved in the sale or supply of heroin in the city,” Det Garda Leahy said.

Ms Behan said the accused had some personal tragedies that catapulted him into a deeper drug problem.

Judge Boyle noted the probation service deemed him to be a high risk of reoffending.

Judge Boyle said the relatively large quantity of heroin in this case was an aggravating factor, as was the fact he was operating at a relatively high level in the drugs trade, bringing large sums of money to buy heroin on a regular basis.

His traumatic family circumstances which sent him spiralling into deeper drug dependency was regarded by the judge as a mitigating factor.