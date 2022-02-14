€27m theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn adjourned after juror gets Covid

It is the prosecution case that Mr Lynn got multiple mortgages on the same properties where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance
Michael Lynn is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions, the trial has heard. He denies all charges against him. Photo: Collins Courts

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 12:39
Isabel Hayes

The multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn has been adjourned for one week after a juror tested positive for Covid.

Mr Lynn (53) is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions, the trial has heard. He denies all charges against him.

On Monday, Judge Martin Nolan told the jury that one of their number had tested positive for Covid over the weekend and would need to isolate for seven days.

An extended jury panel of 15 is hearing the trial as it is expected to last up to 14 weeks.

“This is going to be a long trial and we have 15 jurors for a reason,” Judge Nolan said. “I expect to lose jurors during the trial for many reasons, but it is too early at this point.” As a result, he said he would adjourn the trial for one week and recommence next Monday.

Mr Lynn, with an address at Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23, 2006, and April 20, 2007. The trial opened last Wednesday.

The financial institutions involved are Bank of Ireland Mortgages Bank Ltd, Danske Bank, Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank PLC, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd, and Irish Nationwide Building Society.

It is the prosecution case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance.

The trial resumes next week.

Trial hears testimony on Michael Lynn's €3.8m and €4.1m mortgage applications

