Waterford man 'kicked and punched' opposing team's mentor at U14 camogie match

A man has received a suspended jail sentence and been fined €2,000 for "kicking and punching" another man on the sideline of an U14 camogie match.

Michael Walsh, 51, from Ashbourne House, Portlaw, Co Waterford, pleaded guilty to section 3 assault causing harm on Tramore camogie mentor Thomas Corkery, aged in his 40s, during a clash between Tramore and Portlaw on August 27, 2020.

Defence solicitor Ken Cunningham told Waterford District Court that the incident came about after "vicious abuse" was hurled at a Portlaw player, calling her a "bitch, tramp and scum".

"These were U14 players so they would have been 13 years old," he read from a match report by GAA officials made at the time.

Sergeant John Phelan outlined that the accused had crossed over to the opposing team's side of the pitch where he got involved in a "tussle" with the victim at a championship match at the GAA grounds in Tramore.

Mr Walsh was accused of "punching and kicking" him and then "kicking [Mr Corkery] while he lay on the ground".

A member of the public called gardaí, who responded and arrested Mr Walsh at the scene and later charged him.

The match was stopped for five minutes while the Tramore coach was also sent off.

Mr Cunningham told the court that Tramore were over 10 points ahead at the time and ran out winners in a one-sided affair: "Tramore effectively hockeyed Portlaw, to use that term, quite convincingly."

Reports from the referee and umpire were both read out in court to "set the context", Mr Cunningham said, with the referee noting following the match that "abusive and threatening language" was used which he said was "unacceptable at any age level".

Mr Cunningham said the umpire felt so strongly that he also submitted a match report to the GAA, telling them that "bitch, tramp and scum were definitely some of the words that were used" at one girl playing for Portlaw.

The umpire also wrote he was "shocked at what I had witnessed".

"There is no place for this in our sport," he said.

The accused is "embarrassed, ashamed and genuinely remorseful" for his behaviour, the court heard.

Mr Walsh was described as a married father of one who is self-employed. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Kevin Staunton said from his past experience attending underage matches for his own children, he has found in all sports that some parents "completely lose the run of themselves in what they say" while on the sidelines.

"It can be very depressing in terms of what they see as support for their team," he said.

However, he said it was "generally parents not coaches" who resort to that behaviour, and described Mr Walsh's actions as "unedifying" and "inexcusable".

He handed down a three-month jail sentence which will be suspended for six months, along with a €2,000 fine which must be paid within six months.