Trial delay for Cork Extinction Rebellion activists accused of graffiti attack on Govt building

The trial of two Extinction Rebellion activists over a live-streamed graffiti attack at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin has been delayed for gardaí to take more statements.

Gardaí arrested Orla Murphy, 20, with an address at Ballinacarrig, Whitechurch, Co. Cork and 21-year-old Oxford University biology student Zachery Lumley, from South Lodge Ballinlough, Cork City, on the afternoon of March 19 last.

They were charged with criminal damage at cabinet minister Simon Coveney’s department building, Iveagh House, at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. Paint was splattered on the front of the building, with graffiti, "no more empty promises," sprayed across the building's entrance.

Posters were also stuck to the wall of the building. They were granted bail.

An initial estimate given in court was that repair could cost up to €10,000. However, it was later revised to €4,300. Judge John Hughes then accepted jurisdiction for the case to be heard in Dublin District Court.

They pleaded not guilty, and the hearing was due on Wednesday. However, an issue arose over outstanding prosecution statements. Judge Hughes adjourned the case for mention on March 7, when a new hearing date will be set.

In March, arresting gardaí Philip Farrissey and Paul Cummins said the incident was allegedly filmed and live-streamed on the Extinction Rebellion Cork's Facebook page.

Garda Cummins alleged it was a premeditated and prolonged attack lasting 12 minutes. Zachery Lumley allegedly filmed and encouraged his co-defendant, he had said.

The district court was told Ms Murphy had been a film student but became involved in climate activism and youths groups. Their bail hearing was told they were concerned about the climate crisis.