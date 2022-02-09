Trial delay for Cork Extinction Rebellion activists accused of graffiti attack on Govt building

An initial estimate given in court was that repair could cost up to €10,000. However, it was later revised to €4,300
Trial delay for Cork Extinction Rebellion activists accused of graffiti attack on Govt building

(Left to right) Climate activists Zachery Lumley and Orla Murphy who were both granted bail. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 14:51
Tom Tuite

The trial of two Extinction Rebellion activists over a live-streamed graffiti attack at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin has been delayed for gardaí to take more statements.

Gardaí arrested Orla Murphy, 20, with an address at Ballinacarrig, Whitechurch, Co. Cork and 21-year-old Oxford University biology student Zachery Lumley, from South Lodge Ballinlough, Cork City, on the afternoon of March 19 last.

They were charged with criminal damage at cabinet minister Simon Coveney’s department building, Iveagh House, at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. Paint was splattered on the front of the building, with graffiti, "no more empty promises," sprayed across the building's entrance.

Posters were also stuck to the wall of the building. They were granted bail.

An initial estimate given in court was that repair could cost up to €10,000. However, it was later revised to €4,300. Judge John Hughes then accepted jurisdiction for the case to be heard in Dublin District Court.

They pleaded not guilty, and the hearing was due on Wednesday. However, an issue arose over outstanding prosecution statements. Judge Hughes adjourned the case for mention on March 7, when a new hearing date will be set.

In March, arresting gardaí Philip Farrissey and Paul Cummins said the incident was allegedly filmed and live-streamed on the Extinction Rebellion Cork's Facebook page.

Garda Cummins alleged it was a premeditated and prolonged attack lasting 12 minutes. Zachery Lumley allegedly filmed and encouraged his co-defendant, he had said.

The district court was told Ms Murphy had been a film student but became involved in climate activism and youths groups. Their bail hearing was told they were concerned about the climate crisis.

Read More

Extinction Rebellion activists from Cork to face trial for graffiti attack on Govt building

More in this section

Limerick woman who drove car into crowd on busy street admits dangerous driving Limerick woman who drove car into crowd on busy street admits dangerous driving
72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home 72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home
'Web of deceit' underlined €27m theft by former solicitor Michael Lynn, court told 'Web of deceit' underlined €27m theft by former solicitor Michael Lynn, court told
Place: Department of Foreign AffairsPlace: DublinPlace: CorkPerson: Orla MurphyPerson: Zac LumleyOrganisation: Extinction Rebellion
<p>Previously the High Court heard that Ms Flanagan accepted that following an incident at work with a senior colleague she alleged had been bullying her she used intemperate language, became upset, emotional, and threatened to quit.</p>

Woman who told superior to 'shove his job up his ass' resolves action against firm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices