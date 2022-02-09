Man accused of air rage incident on Ryanair flight remanded in custody

A 25-year old man charged in connection with an alleged ‘air rage’ type incident on board a Ryanair flight is to spend a further seven days in custody.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, solicitor Daragh Hassett, for Ioan Remi Makula, said the intention “is to plead this matter out as quickly as possible” and asked that the case be adjourned for one week.

Mr Hassett said Mr Makula was not available to appear in court via video link from the prison as he is currently in isolation in his cell in compliance with prison Covid-19 rules.

Mr Hassett said Judge Mary Larkin has ordered a psychiatric report on Mr Makula, of 52 Fearann Rí, Doughiska, Galway.

Mr Hassett said: “That report isn’t ready as yet and I would hope that it would be available for next week. If it isn’t available, I will take instructions.” Mr Hassett asked Sergeant Aiden Lonergan if any further charges were coming and Sgt Lonergan replied "no".

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening, Judge Larkin remanded Mr Makula in custody to Limerick prison to today, Wednesday.

In the case, Mr Makula is charged with being a person on board a Ryanair flight no FR4776 from Manchester to Shannon on February 4 and engaging in behaviour of a threatening, abusive or insulting nature, whether by word or gesture, with intent to cause of breach of the peace of being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned.

The charge is contrary to Section 2(a) of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

In evidence, Garda Chris Healy of Shannon Garda Station told the court on Saturday that in response to caution and charge, Mr Makula made no reply.

When Mr Makula was arrested at Shannon airport on Friday night he was travelling on a Romanian passport.

The court was told last Saturday that Mr Makula had previously surrendered an Irish passport.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr Makula in custody to appear at Ennis District Court on Wednesday, February 16 via video-link from prison.