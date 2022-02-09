'How could you not see that as serious?' - Man charged with sexual assault of girl in Fermoy

The accused man's solicitor asked if the allegation against his client could be classed as a stupid incident and at the lower end of the scale
'How could you not see that as serious?' - Man charged with sexual assault of girl in Fermoy

Kamil Szymczak made no reply when charged. Photo: Larry Cummins

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 12:59
Ann Murphy

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Fermoy on Monday.

Kamil Szymczak, with an address in Fermoy, was brought before Mallow District Court on Wednesday morning, charged with an offence contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act 1990.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at Chapel Hill in Fermoy at 1.20pm on Monday. Detective Garda David Forsythe gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said the accused made no reply when charged.

The accused man's solicitor Ciaran O'Keeffe said his client is engaging with a psychiatrist for alcohol and drug issues. He asked Detective Garda Forsythe if the allegation against his client could be classed as a stupid incident and at the lower end of the scale.

Detective Garda Forsythe said he could not comment.

Kamil Szymczak (wearing hoodie) being brought into court. Photo: Larry Cummins
Kamil Szymczak (wearing hoodie) being brought into court. Photo: Larry Cummins

Judge Gabbett told Mr O'Keeffe that the allegation against the accused was that he had approached the girl from behind and had tried "to forcibly remove" the girl's undergarments.

He added: "I don't see how you could not see that as serious?"

Mr O'Keeffe applied for bail for his client but it was refused by Judge Alec Gabbett after objections from gardaí. Sergeant Linda O'Leary said the objection was on the basis of the serious nature of the charge, the potential sentence involved and that the victim is a juvenile.

The court heard gardaí were also awaiting further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Gabbett granted free legal aid to the accused, who appeared in court dressed in black trousers and a black and gold hoodie top. A Polish translater accompanied him in court.

The case has now been adjourned to a hearing of Mallow District Court on Tuesday next. The accused will attend via video link.

Read More

Man, 34, due in court after daylight assault on teenage girl in Fermoy

More in this section

Limerick woman who drove car into crowd on busy street admits dangerous driving Limerick woman who drove car into crowd on busy street admits dangerous driving
72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home 72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home
Ashling Murphy death Man appears in court in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy
#CourtsPlace: FermoyPlace: Cork
<p>Previously the High Court heard that Ms Flanagan accepted that following an incident at work with a senior colleague she alleged had been bullying her she used intemperate language, became upset, emotional, and threatened to quit.</p>

Woman who told superior to 'shove his job up his ass' resolves action against firm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices