Man, 34, due in court after daylight assault on teenage girl in Fermoy

A man is due in court tomorrow morning after being charged in connection with a daylight assault on a teenage girl in Fermoy.

The 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday following the incident at Chapel Square in the town at around 1.20pm.

A garda spokesman confirmed tonight that the man has been charged and is due before Mallow district court tomorrow morning.

Two men in their late teens rushed to the teenager’s aid after hearing her cries for help.

Brandon Geary was on his way to meet his friends in the town when he received a phone call alerting him to the attack.

“The fella that helped out the girl is one of my closest friends. He went over to help her because he (the assailant) was pulling her (the girl’s) thong. The man turned around and started hitting him.

He fought back and the man’s (perpetrator’s friend) turned around with a glass bottle straight to the side of the head. He didn’t even know he was bleeding.

“They called an ambulance and he came home with two stitches to the side of his head.” Brandon added: “Lunchtime. School out. This girl is only 16. My friend always tries to protect everyone else. He is a hero in everyone's eyes.”

Brandon said that young people in the area are fearful.

“Young girls are scared. Definitely.

“It is awful. I was on the way to meet my friend and his sister rang me and said he had been attacked. The man hit him with a bottle and bottle shattered in his head.”