Man, 34, due in court after daylight assault on teenage girl in Fermoy

A garda spokesman confirmed tonight that the man has been charged and is due before Mallow district court tomorrow morning
Man, 34, due in court after daylight assault on teenage girl in Fermoy

A garda spokesman confirmed tonight that the man has been charged and is due before Mallow district court tomorrow morning.

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 20:30
Ann Murphy and Olivia Kelleher

A man is due in court tomorrow morning after being charged in connection with a daylight assault on a teenage girl in Fermoy.

The 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday following the incident at Chapel Square in the town at around 1.20pm.

A garda spokesman confirmed tonight that the man has been charged and is due before Mallow district court tomorrow morning.

Two men in their late teens rushed to the teenager’s aid after hearing her cries for help.

Brandon Geary was on his way to meet his friends in the town when he received a phone call alerting him to the attack.

“The fella that helped out the girl is one of my closest friends. He went over to help her because he (the assailant) was pulling her (the girl’s) thong. The man turned around and started hitting him.

He fought back and the man’s (perpetrator’s friend) turned around with a glass bottle straight to the side of the head. He didn’t even know he was bleeding.

“They called an ambulance and he came home with two stitches to the side of his head.” Brandon added: “Lunchtime. School out. This girl is only 16. My friend always tries to protect everyone else. He is a hero in everyone's eyes.” 

Brandon said that young people in the area are fearful.

“Young girls are scared. Definitely. 

“It is awful. I was on the way to meet my friend and his sister rang me and said he had been attacked. The man hit him with a bottle and bottle shattered in his head.”

Read More

'He's a hero:' Tributes to teen who stopped attack on Fermoy girl

More in this section

'He's a hero:' Tributes to teen who stopped attack on Fermoy girl 'He's a hero:' Tributes to teen who stopped attack on Fermoy girl
Garda Teenager arrested over assault on woman in Cork City
'Historic day for Iveragh Peninsula' as South Kerry Greenway gets green light 'Historic day for Iveragh Peninsula' as South Kerry Greenway gets green light
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-BFI-FILM-FESTIVAL

'It's a dream come true': Killarney's Jessie Buckley on her first Oscar nomination

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices