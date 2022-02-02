More jail time for arsonist who threatened judge with bullet in head and spat on prison officer

A convicted arsonist serving an 11-year sentence has been given an extra eight months in jail for spitting into a prison officer’s face and contempt of court with a threat to shoot a judge.

Peter Bradshaw (58), formerly of Glin Court, Coolock, Dublin, pleaded not guilty to the assault in Mountjoy Prison on July 13, 2020.

Yesterday, he was convicted following a hearing before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court. After repeated disruptions and threats, Bradshaw was removed from the courtroom for most of the proceedings. The judge also held him in contempt of court.

His barrister Lydia Daly told the judge that she had difficulties taking instruction from her client, who had made various references and turned his back to the court. Judge Hughes noted Bradshaw had psychiatric issues, but a report found he was fit to stand trial.

Spitting incident

Prison officer Terence Goodson said contract cleaners came in to wash Bradshaw's cell, which was usually "in a bad state". So he had to be taken out and was brought to the showers. Bradshaw picked up sachets of shower gel and put them in his mouth, and licked them.

"With Covid-19 and everything, I told him to stop and removed them," the officer said.

He testified that he took the gel packets away and went back to the grill door of the shower. Bradshaw kicked foam off the ground, and the officer asked him to "leave it out".

Bradshaw “spat in my face”, he said. The court heard the officer had to take five days off work and self-isolate.

Bradshaw, who did not want to give evidence, had more than 40 previous convictions, including criminal damage, trespass, burglary and theft. In 2019, he received an 11-year sentence for arson.

Contempt proceedings

After he was found guilty of the spit attack, he was brought back into court for a contempt hearing. But again, Bradshaw interrupted proceedings and punched a perspex screen around the defendant's bench at one stage.

Imposing consecutive sentences, Judge Hughes said the assault on the prison officer happened at the height of the pandemic, and he imposed a five-month term.

The contempt of court, he said, involved persistently disrupting the court using abusive language and threats to him his family and "threatening to put a bullet in my head".

"Mate, I'm in a hurry. Could you hurry up, please?" interjected Bradshaw.

“Of all places that law and order must be maintained, the first place must be in the courtroom itself," Judge Hughes said.

He said it was not as serious as the attack on the prison officer, and in court, there is no shortage of bad language and behaviour. He added that he also had the protection of prison officers and gardaí in court.

“Mainly, those threats are like water off a duck’s back,” he said. He imposed an additional three-month sentence for contempt of court.