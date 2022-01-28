Man arrested at Dublin Airport as part of probe into €22m EU-wide online fraud

The man was arrested in Romania on foot of a European Arrest Warrant earlier this month and brought into Dublin Airport this evening.
Man arrested at Dublin Airport as part of probe into €22m EU-wide online fraud

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. File Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 21:43
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested a man at Dublin Airport believed to be involved in a gang which has stolen more than €22m from victims across Europe through online fraud.

Of that total, €6.8m is estimated to have been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland between 2017 and 2020.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested in Romania on foot of a European Arrest Warrant earlier this month and brought into Dublin Airport this evening.

He has since been charged to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) at 10.30am on Saturday, January 29. 

This arrest was made as part of Operation OMENA - an intelligence-led Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation into a criminal organisation involved in fraudulent selling on second-hand websites across Europe, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through a network of bank accounts opened by using false Identities and money mules.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Cork teenager who caused Kimberly O’Connor's death in crash has sentence reduced Cork teenager who caused Kimberly O’Connor's death in crash has sentence reduced
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Limerick farmer jailed for raping ex-girlfriend loses appeal
FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes. Patient knocked down by mobility scooter on hospital corridor settles action
Money LaunderingGardaiCrime
<p>Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone number 1800 666 111. File Picture</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sexual assault in Sligo

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices