Revenue seize €330k worth of drugs in Dublin

Revenue detector dogs Sam(l) and Bailey (r)

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 10:45
Greg Murphy

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, seized more than €330,000 worth of illegal drugs after a search of two premises in Dublin.

Parcels labelled tea, Christmas gifts, coffee beans, textiles and foodstuffs, were searched as part of the investigation with 15.5kgs of herbal cannabis and 5,528 zopiclone tablets being found.

The parcels originated in a number of countries like the US, Canada, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands and were addressed to premises in Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Louth, Kildare and Wexford.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing.

