Woman avoids jail for her part in 'savage beating' of student in McDonald's

A former student, who claimed bullying led to a "frenzied" attack at a McDonald's restaurant in Dublin, has been given a fully suspended 10-month sentence.

Forteresse Mayitonda, 23, of Hansfield, Clonee, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at the fast-food outlet on Rathmines Road on January 12, 2017.

Judge John Hughes heard that it happened at 10.55am when Mayitonda and two males approached the victim who knew them. Another member of the group punched him.

Garda Stuart Byrne told Dublin District Court the victim "stood up to defend himself and was attacked by all three simultaneously". One of the attackers stood on a table kicking the man, a student, who grappled with the attacker. Mayitonda punched him as he tried to defend himself.

Garda Byrne also said the victim was punched several times and was cut, and had swelling over his left eye. However, he declined to make a statement. Insults had been traded between them before the attack.

The court heard Rathmines College, which they attended, paid for a damaged table because they did not want any bad blood. Mayitonda, a mother of three, had no prior criminal convictions.

'Bullied'

Lydia Daly BL, defending, said her client states she had been bullied at the time. Judge Hughes commented that was her version, and the man was not in court to defend himself.

The court heard the accused had just had a child and suffered from depression. She studied marketing at the college but is now on social welfare. Pleading for leniency, counsel asked the judge to note the offence happened nearly five years ago.

Mayitonda told the court there were no longer problems between her and the victim. She was sorry for disturbing the peace for staff and other people in the takeaway and added that she was much younger then. Mayitonda promised that it would never be repeated.

Judge Hughes watched the CCTV footage before describing the attack as preplanned, "frenzied", and "a savage beating".

The man was not the aggressor, and while Mayitonda wasn't the first person to engage in violence, she was an active and vicious participant in the assault.

He suspended the sentence with the condition she kept the peace for two years. He also fined her €750 and ordered her to stay out of the restaurant.