Man (50s) in serious condition following assault in Dublin

A man in his 50s is in a serious condition following an assault by a group of men in Dublin.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault incident on Haddington Road, Dublin on Sunday 21 November.
Shortly before 5 pm, a 51-year-old man was approached and assaulted by a group of males while walking on Haddington Road.
The man sustained serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.
His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Gardaí said there was a significant number of people in the area at the time following the International Rugby match and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage and motorists with dashcams from the Haddington Road area between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station 01 666 9600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.