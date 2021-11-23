Gardaí seeking silver BMW following burglary and collision in Kanturk

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to two incidents which took place in Kanturk yesterday.

The first was a burglary which took place in the Mill View Road area.

The owner of the property returned home on Monday afternoon and discovered a large sum of cash and an assortment of jewellery had been taken and immediately contact Gardaí.

Following the report, a suspect car - a silver BMW with an 11D registration - was identified in the area.

This car was later involved in a collision at Windmill, Churchtown at around 4.35pm.

The vehicle didn't remain at the scene and was last seen heading in the direction of Liscarroll.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Kanturk area between 3.25pm and 4.10pm or the Churchtown area between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Monday, November 22, to contact them. In particular, any road users who may have dash cam or video footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.