Gardaí seeking silver BMW following burglary and collision in Kanturk

A burglary which took place in the Mill View Road area.
Gardaí seeking silver BMW following burglary and collision in Kanturk

A suspect car - a silver BMW with an 11D registration - was identified in the area.

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 10:45
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to two incidents which took place in Kanturk yesterday.

The first was a burglary which took place in the Mill View Road area.

The owner of the property returned home on Monday afternoon and discovered a large sum of cash and an assortment of jewellery had been taken and immediately contact Gardaí.

Following the report, a suspect car - a silver BMW with an 11D registration - was identified in the area.

This car was later involved in a collision at Windmill, Churchtown at around 4.35pm.

The vehicle didn't remain at the scene and was last seen heading in the direction of Liscarroll.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Kanturk area between 3.25pm and 4.10pm or the Churchtown area between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Monday, November 22, to contact them. In particular, any road users who may have dash cam or video footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

'He stole my happy childhood' - Man to be sentenced for attempted rape of girl in Cork 'He stole my happy childhood' - Man to be sentenced for attempted rape of girl in Cork
Prison Report Released - Chelmsford Prison Jail for 'vulnerable' Corkman who used scissors to stab victim's fist and rob €200
Ex-prisoners challenge decision to exclude them from slopping out compensation scheme Ex-prisoners challenge decision to exclude them from slopping out compensation scheme
James Bernard McGovern court case

Boxer who assaulted Kevin Lunney and threw boiling water over Quinn colleague has appeal dismissed

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices