Gardaí appeal for witnesses after masked men break into property and steal jewellery, cash

Upon being alerted to the incident, gardaí established a number of checkpoints in surrounding areas but as yet, the suspects have not been located
No arrests have made, but a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 14:29
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary that occurred in a Co Sligo town last night. 

At a time between 7.20pm and 7.45pm, three masked men entered a domestic residence in the Tourlestrane area. 

The trio stole a number of items from the property including jewellery, a handbag containing cash, and a mobile phone.

Upon being alerted to the incident, gardaí established a number of checkpoints in surrounding areas but as yet, the suspects have not been located.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing to anyone who was in the Eskragh or Tourlestrange areas of Sligo between 7.15pm and 8pm last night to contact them. 

In particular, they wish to hear from any road users who were in the area last night, and who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have made, but a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Aggravated burglaryGardaiCrimePlace: Sligo
