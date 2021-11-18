Gardaí say still no 'injection spiking' cases confirmed

Gardaí have yet to confirm any ‘spiking by injection’ incidents as they continue to investigate a small number of complaints.

It is understood that gardaí have received fewer than 10 reports related to possible injection spiking, though some of them are thought to be vague in detail.

Separately, the HSE said hospitals have not yet confirmed any cases to them, and health bosses are still waiting to see evidence of it.

Regarding the spiking of drinks — which has sparked campaigns in some colleges — Garda HQ said it has recorded fewer than 25 incidents of ‘spiking’ of drink or food up to November 11 this year.

This compares to 10 incidents for all of 2020 — a year when pubs and nightclubs were largely closed.

In recent days, British police chiefs have said that 274 reports of injection spiking were received in the last two months, but there is a lack of detail of any confirmed cases, British media report.

There has been significant speculation on social media in Ireland about injection spiking after women here said they had received unexplained puncture or pin-prick marks on their bodies after attending clubs, and reported feeling disorientated.

Sources said one case reported to Store Street Garda Station in Dublin almost three weeks ago appeared to be “credible”, but did add they needed to confirm exactly what happened.

Asked for an update, the Garda Press Office said: “An Garda Síochána have received a number of reports recently relating to allegations of ‘spiking by injections’. An Garda Síochána is taking these reports seriously, and continues to investigate to determine the exact nature of each incident.

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm these reports at this time, or provide any further specific details without further detailed analysis and results of toxicology reports in each case.”

It said it engaged with partner agencies, including the HSE, that are also monitoring reports, adding that “none have been identified at this time”.

It said there were confirmed incidents of spiking of drinks: “An Garda Síochána has recorded less than 25 incidents of ‘spiking’ (drink/ food) to date in 2021, and 10 incidents in 2020.”

HSE addiction lead Dr Eamon Keenan told the Irish Examiner that it has not been informed of any confirmed cases.

“We’ve gone to the hospitals, but they haven’t come back and confirmed any cases," he said.

I think there are a lot of reports on social media, but we can’t take that as evidence. I don’t want to denigrate what people are experiencing, but I find it hard to give advice when I don’t have evidence to back up what I am saying."

He said they are keeping "a close eye" on it.

He said some experts in the UK have said it would be very unlikely that people would not feel an injection, particularly with enough of a drug to produce an effect.

Dr Keenan urged people to watch their alcohol intake and the possibility of anything being put into drinks.

He said: “It comes back to harm reduction advice — ‘look after yourself and look after your friends’.”