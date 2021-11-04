Spiking of young women a 'heinous and awful crime', says Paschal Donohoe

Young women who have their drinks spiked can be confident that they will be listened to and are encouraged to come forward and report such instances, the Dáil has heard.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, standing in for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at Leaders’ Questions, said such attacks are heinous and awful crimes.
“My message to all who fall victim to that appalling criminal practice is to please have trust in our hospitals and our gardaí to come forward. Because the issue will be taken and treated with the seriousness it absolutely demands to be taken with,” Mr Donohoe said.
He was responding to Cork South West TD Holly Cairns who said many cases of drinks being spiked go unreported. She highlighted a protest due to be held in UCC tonight.
“We need victims to be assured that they will be listened to and that they will be respected by the Gardaí and by hospitals. This is an issue that the rape crisis centre organisations and student unions are raising,” she told the Dáil.