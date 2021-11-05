'A real sense of sadness in the community' after woman's body found in Finglas

The community in Finglas has been left shaken by the violent act which saw a woman in her 30s killed yesterday.

Gardaí attended an apartment in Finglas at around 6.15am on Thursday, where the woman's body was discovered.

The woman, a Brazilian national, had suffered horrific injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of her murder. It is understood that a knife was found at the scene.

The apartment complex is located next to the St Margaret’s Road entrance to the Charlestown Shopping Centre, north of Finglas village.

It is understood the man had been arrested earlier this week due to "erratic behaviour" but had been released.

The man, who is also Brazilian, was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí had an initial 24 hours to question the suspect.

It’s understood gardaí are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

It is the latest tragedy to rock the area, coming just months after the violent killing of Jennifer Poole less than a kilometre away.

"There’s a real sense of sadness in the community,” independent councillor Noeleen Reilly told the Irish Examiner. “It’s awful for families, for friends, for all involved.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly said the community had been left reeling.

“Everyone is very shocked,” he said.

“For something like this to happen really is shocking. I express my sincere condolences to the woman’s family and friends.”

In a post to Facebook, the nearby Lanesborough and Surrounding Estates Residents Association said the community was “mourning the loss of another life in awful circumstances”.

“We hope those closest to this poor lady may find some comfort in the days and weeks ahead,” the residents said.