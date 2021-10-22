Judges indicate need for sentencing guidelines

Judges have indicated they could do with help in the sentencing of cases involving sexual violence, driving causing death and domestic abuse-type offences
Judges indicate need for sentencing guidelines

Feedback comes as a high-level judicial committee carries out the landmark development of sentencing guidelines, which, among other things, should 'promote consistency' in sentencing, take into account the 'impact' on victims and 'promote public confidence'. File picture

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 03:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Judges have flagged they could do with help in the sentencing of cases involving sexual violence, driving causing death and domestic abuse-type offences.

The feedback comes as a high-level judicial committee carries out the landmark development of sentencing guidelines, which, among other things, should “promote consistency” in sentencing, take into account the “impact” on victims and “promote public confidence”.

The Judicial Council Act 2019 also tasks the Sentencing Guidelines and Information Committee to assess the “financial costs” involved in different types of sentences and their “relative effectiveness”.

Committee chair, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, told a seminar on Thursday that they carried out an “informal survey” of the judiciary earlier this year, in which judges were asked to identify what they saw as priority areas for the committee’s work.

“Certain themes came through quite strongly, including sexual offences, driving offences that cause fatalities and recurring issues in cases concerning offences committed in the context of a past or ongoing relationship between victim and offender,” the Supreme Court judge said.

District court

She said the last category was of “particular concern” to the district court, since many of the relevant offences are prosecuted on a summary basis there.

She said the committee planned to engage a researcher in the coming months to carry out a project with those judges.

Ms Justice O’Malley told the seminar, organised by the Irish Penal Reform Trust and the Irish Criminal Bar Association, that a “great deal of work” needs to be done to gather and analyse sentencing data – and that an international team has been engaged.

Commenting on the "financial cost" matter, she said this might lead the committee into a “new area”, as it involved consideration of factors that “would not up to now” have been considered by a sentencing judge.

“These have traditionally been seen as matters for the executive, and not part of the administration of justice,” she said. 

She said this matter would "have to be considered carefully and perhaps revised in the light of experience".

She said she did not think judges in individual cases would end up having to "calculate the cost" of sentences.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: If personal injury claims have fallen, why are premiums still rising?

More in this section

Working from home study Healthcare worker challenges HSE refusal to allow her work from home
'He is a different person now': Cork woman withdraws assault claim against husband 'He is a different person now': Cork woman withdraws assault claim against husband
Hands Holding onto Prison Bars Judge hands down jail term for assault in Cork bookies
judgessentencingCrime
car insurance

Cork heroin dealer jailed for driving without insurance

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices