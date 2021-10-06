Gardaí hunt for inmate escaped from Cavan prison

Gardaí are searching for a prisoner who escaped from an open jail in Co Cavan.
The Dublin inmate has been locked up for over 10 years on drug and firearm offences.
The man in his 50s escaped from Loughan House on Monday evening.
It is understood the prisoner faced transfer to a more closed prison after breaching prison rules.
The Irish Prison Service has confirmed his escape and says the gardaí have been notified.
"Cavan Gardaí are assisting the Irish Prison Service in tracing the whereabouts of a prisoner unlawfully at large since Monday, October 4," said a statement from the gardaí.