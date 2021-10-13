Pensioner due in court following discovery of €310k worth of MDMA

A man in his 70s is due in court this morning following the discovery of €310,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin.
Gardaí arrested the man, who was aged in his 70s and seized €310,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin 1 on Monday.
Shortly before 10 pm, Store Street Gardaí stopped and searched a man in the Dublin 1 area.
During the search, €310,000 worth of suspected MDMA was discovered.
The man was arrested as a result and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.