Pensioner due in court following discovery of €310k worth of MDMA

Gardaí arrested a man in his 70s and seized €310,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin 1 on Monday 11 October 2021. Pic: Garda Info Twitter

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 08:27
Maeve Lee

A man in his 70s is due in court this morning following the discovery of €310,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested the man, who was aged in his 70s and seized €310,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin 1 on Monday.

Shortly before 10 pm, Store Street Gardaí stopped and searched a man in the Dublin 1 area.

During the search, €310,000 worth of suspected MDMA was discovered.

The man was arrested as a result and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Murder investigation after death of woman following car fire in Derry

