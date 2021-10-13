Murder investigation after death of woman following car fire in Derry

Murder investigation after death of woman following car fire in Derry

A man has been arrested.

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 06:54
Rebecca Black, PA

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman after a car fire in Derry.

The blaze took place outside a house in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim in the early hours of Tuesday.

The woman was aged in her 50s.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At around 5.40am this morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road,” he said.

“Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital this evening.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”

